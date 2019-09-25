Clinton County Legislator to run for office after arrest

The Clinton County Legislator Plattsburgh Police arrested outside a bar this month plans to run for a new position.

This is the first meeting Simon Conroy attended since his disorderly conduct arrest.

On Wednesday night, Conroy made an apology to the board for his actions.

He said has learned more in these last thirty days than he could have ever imagined.

Conroy then announced he will run for Clinton County Legislator Chairperson.

He said the experience will make him a good chair.