Clinton County Planning Board rejects Durkee plan

The Clinton County Planning Board has rejected plans for the Durkee Street development in Plattsburgh.

Board members spent three hours Wednesday night looking over the plans from Prime Companies for a mixed used building and river walk in downtown Plattsburgh's largest parking lot. The board decided to deny the plans, saying elements of the river walk don't make full use of the potential for residents to enjoy.

"The person that made the motion wanted to emphasize she wasn't against the idea of the project, she just didn't think it did a good job of meshing together with the community and making it be a community project. it seemed like it was an island to itself versus attempting to create a place where people would hang out and be attracted to downtown," said Glen Cutter with the Clinton County Planning Department.

The plans now head back to the City Planning Board where members can override the county's decision and pass the project. That decision should come in a few weeks.

