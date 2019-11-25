Clinton County Public Transit asks for fare hike

Clinton County Public Transit may be raising its fares for bus riders.

Over the years public transit officials say they've seen a decline in riders due to changes in Medicare transportation and fewer college students using the bus, so they are looking for new ways to bring dollars in. CCPT riders may see an extra dollar added to their bus fares. Currently, fares range from $1 to $2.

Officials say the fare hike could bring in an additional $68,000 a year.

"Part of what we've done is we have cut back in service but further cuts with also reduce our operating revenue, so further cuts may not be the solution. So. we're going to try to the fare increases and see if that can help us with our situation," said CCPT's James Bosley.

The final vote for the fare hike will be Tuesday night at the county legislators' meeting.

