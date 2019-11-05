Clinton County early voting experiment wraps up

New York state's first ever early voting day will wrap up in a few hours.

Clinton County said it had 749 voters who take advantage of the nine days of early voting. The state offered the early voting as a convenience to the public. This year Clinton County rolled out new Poll Pads, eliminating the polling books used to find voters information.

"We encountered hiccups, as you would call them, in the system but we got those fixed. What worked for us may not work for another county but I'm very excited about it. Everyone was very happy with it and I'm anxious to see how it will work next year," said Mary Dyer with the Clinton County Board of Elections.

The new electronic system will be used county-wide during the April Presidential Primary. Polling places are open until 9 p.m. Tuesday.

