Clinton County fire damages mobile homes

Several mobile homes were destroyed by fire in Champlain, New York, Monday afternoon.

Champlain Fire Chief Tom Lefebvre says no one was hurt in the fire but four of the five trailers are a complete loss. He said one of the trailers was occupied by a family and that the fire also spread to sheds and a car.Most of the mobile homes on Sunfish Drive -- known as Kings Bay -- are summer homes to Canadians, but they can't visit now because the border is closed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Multiple departments from Clinton County and two from Vermont were on scene. "Mutual aid in Clinton County is beautiful. We work very well together. This fire in particular, the trucks got out very quick, the mutual aid came very quick and we were able to save multiple trailers because of it," Lefebvre said.

Firefighters faced high temperatures in addition to the fire and Lefebvre says they took extra safety precautions, including a tent with water and regular vital sign checks.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious.

