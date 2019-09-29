Clinton County lawmaker arrested again

A Clinton County legislator who was arrested earlier this month, has been arrested again.

Police say lawmaker Simon Conroy, D-Area 4, Town of Plattsburgh, has been charged with criminal trespass.

Just after 4 a.m. on Saturday, Plattsburgh Police received a call from Bombardier Transportation security who reported a male trespassing on their property within the fenced in area. They recognized the male as Simon Conroy and told him he was trespassing.

Police say Conroy responded that he was there for a big meeting and displayed what appeared to be erratic behavior. When Police arrived, Conry fled on foot from the property and was located sometime later in a nearby wooded area.

Bombardier wished to pursue the criminal trespass charge, and Conroy was arrested. He was arraigned that morning in Plattsburgh City Court and was released on his own recognizance.

Police say they were called multiple times that night to locations where a disturbance was reported where Simon Conroy was involved in the disturbance.

Earlier this month, Conroy was arrested and taken to the hospital after a call came in about a disorderly person in front of Green Room Nightclub. He was charged with disorderly conduct.

On Wednesday, Conroy made an apology to fellow board members for his actions stemming from the arrest earlier this month, saying that he has learned more in the last 30 days than he could have ever imagined. He then announced he will run for Clinton County legislator chairperson.