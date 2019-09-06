Clinton County lawmaker arrested for disorderly conduct

A Clinton County lawmaker has been taken into police custody and brought to the hospital.

Simon Conroy, D-Area 4, Town of Plattsburgh, was arrested Friday morning after a call came in about a disorderly person in front of Green Room Nightclub. Plattsburgh Police Chief Levi Ritter says the call came in around 10:45 a.m. When officers arrived they arrested Conroy for disorderly conduct, but wouldn't specify what he was doing. They did indicate that he did not appear to be a threat to the public or the officers.

"While this is something that no one wants to do -- is resolve a situation with an arrest -- I would say that the officers made every effort to resolve it without an arrest, but consistently applied the law regardless of a persons status," Ritter said.

Conroy got a ticket and was transported by ambulance to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital. The chief didn't say why. His arraignment will take place at a later date.

