Clinton County lawmaker speaks out after arrests

We are hearing from a Northern New York lawmaker for the first time since his second arrest last month.

Simon Conroy represents Area 4 in the Clinton County Legislature. He was arrested last month first for disorderly conduct and then for trespassing.

In a phone interview with WCAX News on Tuesday morning, Conroy called the charges against him "baloney."

He described himself as a "functioning alcoholic." Conroy tells us he was not drinking before the first arrest but was before the second.

After his first arrest for disorderly conduct, Conroy apologized to Clinton County board members and then announced he will run for Clinton County legislator chairperson.

Our Alexandra Montgomery asked him if he is still running for that office.

Alexandra Montgomery: Are you still planning on running for office at this time?

Simon Conroy: Well, right now, I'm running for chair.

Alexandra Montgomery: And you're still planning on doing that?

Simon Conroy: Yeah, I'm actively running for chair for the past week or so.

Conroy tells us he expects to find out Wednesday when he will be in court next.

Last week, the Clinton County Legislature said they cannot remove an elected official from office. They also said, "We wish nothing but the best for Mr. Conroy and sincerely hope he receives the help he needs and deserves."