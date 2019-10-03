Clinton County lawmakers react to Conroy concerns

The Clinton County Legislature is offering support for a colleague in trouble.

Simon Conroy is a Democrat who represents the town of Plattsburgh in the county Legislature.

He has been arrested twice in the last month and faces charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Thursday, his colleagues issued a statement reminding the public that it cannot remove an elected official from office. They went on to say, "We wish nothing but the best for Mr. Conroy and sincerely hope he receives the help he needs and deserves."