A Clinton County man was airlifted to the UVM Medical Center following an ATV crash Sunday.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Blake Road in the town of Peru. New York State Police say Walter Wells, 45, of Peru, was riding in his yard when he struck a tree head-on and was ejected. He was airlifted to Burlington with head and upper extremity injuries.

Wells was last reported in stable condition.