Clinton County man faces hate crime charges following Plattsburgh run-in

A Clinton County, New York, man faces hate crime charges after a weekend encounter that went wrong in Plattsburgh. Kelly O'Brien spoke with both individuals involved.

Athina Mitchell says she is still in shock over her run-in with Derrick Kennedy. "My partner and I were looking to go fishing," Mitchell said.

The 22-year-old says they wanted to try out a new spot and ended up on Brown Road in Plattsburgh. While they were there, she says Kennedy ran after them yelling racial slurs. "That was quite appalling," she said.

But the 35-year-old Altona man claims he told Mitchell and her boyfriend to leave the property. "Because when they came down here, I told them not to go up there because it's posted and there is two-foot of garbage across the trail. Then they looked at me and my father and said 'F--- you white trash.' After that, that's why I chased them down the road," Kennedy said. "I have nothing against them until they said that. That's why I said it."

Kennedy says he and his family had a similar run-in with a group of people the night before in the same spot and that Mitchell was part of it.

But Mitchell says she was not there. As she drove away, Kennedy allegedly caught up and damaged her car by punching it. She started to record on her phone so she could show who he was to police.

Kennedy was later arrested by New York State Police for a hate crime. He says he's due in court later this month.