Clinton County woman killed in head-on crash

A head-on crash in Clinton County, New York, Saturday afternoon killed one woman and sent several other people to the hospital.

It happened just around 1:30 p.m. in the town of Mooers. Police say Hilda Phair, 75, of Mooers, was headed west on Route 11 when she lost control and collided head-on with a car driven by Teresa Dickson, 54, of St. Albans.

Phair died at the hospital. Dickson was treated for a broken ankle and chest pain.

Three other passengers in the cars, including two children, were also transported to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.