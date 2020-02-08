Clock is ticking on minimum wage bill.

The clock is ticking on a decision from Governor Phil Scott on Vermont's minimum wage bill.

He has until Monday night to make a decision on whether to sign it or veto it and he has said that he still has concerns. It raises the minimum wage to $11.75 next year and $12.55 in 2022. Two years ago the governor vetoed a bill that would have raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The bill did not pass with a veto-proof majority. In New Hampshire on Thursday the Senate approved a bill to raise the minimum wage to $10 per hour in 2021 and $12 per hour in 2023.

