Clock ticking on paid family leave legislation

Governor Phil Scott says he's still urging lawmakers to work with him on passing a paid family leave program this year.

The governor says he wants to sign a voluntary program, but lawmakers are continuing work on a mandatory plan that will cost working Vermonters about $80 million a year.

Scott says his plan is a better place to start and could be expanded in the future. With three weeks left in the legislative session, it's unclear if lawmakers and the governor can strike a deal. If not, both the House and Senate would need at least two-thirds of members to support their version to override a likely veto.

"This isn't a must-pass bill, but we think this would be beneficial to the state. And again, just to keep highlighting the fact, we can put this into place sooner rather than later. And it gives us an opportunity to see how it works," Scott said.

Scott says his administration has already sought actuarial data from firms to set up a voluntary program.