Close call for driver in Sheldon

One person was sent to the hospital after a car vs. tractor trailer accident Saturday morning in Sheldon.

Police say 21-year-old Sarah Peters collided with the rig at the intersection of Route 105 and Woods Hill Road.

An investigation revealed Peters did not stop at the stop sign and hit the truck driven by 50-year-old David Boulanger.

Boulanger was not injured. Peters was sent to Northwest Medical Center to be evaluated. Her vehicle appeared to be totaled.

The crash remains under investigation.