Closer look at case of Vermont cop accused of lying

Going beyond the headlines for you, we're diving deeper into a traffic stop that led to a Central Vermont police chief being accused of lying on an affidavit.

The stop in question happened last summer when John Helfant was working with the Berlin Police Department. A Massachusetts man facing drug charges says he didn't give Helfant permission to search him.

Watch the video for a closer look at the body camera video that shows exactly what happened.

Our Cat Viglienzoni has been following the case. She spoke with Helfant about why he says the video clears him.

Helfant says it comes down to a few things. First, he had probable cause to search the car because he saw drugs. He says if you watch the video, there are a few times where the man in the car, Carlos Inostroza, is too far away to be audible on his body camera. But he says he heard Inostroza say "search" before the driver gives her consent to search. He also says the man never protested as he was getting out of the car. And he was clear to get consent when he needed to search the man's phone later at the station.

Helfant says all of that shows he was following procedures.

Helfant is being represented by David Sleigh. He's a well-known defense attorney. Sleigh is usually on the other side of some of these cases, as someone who might be challenging a body camera video during a DUI or drug stop.

Cat asked him what his take was on the impact of this case and what would happen if his client is found guilty.

"If officers' sworn testimony is discounted because of inaudible portions of DWI processing interviews or roadside stops, there would be an abundance of suppression motions granted and people would think that people like me do great work for them," Sleigh said.

So to sum it up, Sleigh feels like his client should be exonerated because, as he put it, you can't put a Hollywood sound stage in the field. But he also said he feels like a verdict against him could help win other cases he represents.

Cat also spoke with Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan, whose office is handling the case. She asked if they are concerned about whether the outcome of the case could put other body camera video in question.

Donovan disagrees with that assessment. He says this allegation does not question the reliability or efficacy of body camera footage. While he said he can't go into detail about the Helfant case because it's an ongoing investigation by his office and state police, he described this as a specific allegation against one officer, not an allegation against body cameras as a whole. He says he feels body cameras are still the best evidence and are good tools for law enforcement.

Helfant is now Northfield's police chief. He is currently working on administrative duties only. He's hoping to get his name cleared so he can get back on the road.