Closing arguments underway in Carman civil trial

Closing arguments are expected Wednesday in the civil trial of Nathan Carman, the Vermont man connected to the mysterious deaths of both his mother and grandfather.

Carman is looking for $85,000 in insurance coverage for his 31-foot boat that sank during a fishing trip three years ago. His mother was believed to be on board and was never found.

The insurers say the 26-year-old Vernon man made faulty repairs that led to the sinking. Carman's three aunts have accused him of murdering his grandfather in 2013 and then deliberately sinking his boat so he could inherit more than $7 million.

No criminal charges have ever been brought in the case.

The bench trial is being heard in Providence Federal Court.