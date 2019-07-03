Closure of NH laundry service leaves local hospitals in the lurch

Hospitals in the region are scrambling for a solution after the sudden closure of a New Hampshire laundry service.

Kleen Inc. closed its plant in West Lebanon, New Hampshire last week, leaving about 20 hospitals in the lurch. Hospitals held emergency meeting last week to discuss working together, but ultimately decided branching our on their own would be best.

Copley Hospital in Morrisville generates an average of 6,000 pounds of laundry each week. The hospital tried to find a new vendor but decided an on-site commercial grade laundry trailer would be the safest solution for the short-term. The hospital's facility and services team is now doing the laundry.

"My understanding is that it will be staff from that team, and we also have some per diem staff members who are part of that team who will be taking on that additional responsibility, and we have plans in place to recruit for a temporary laundry person," said Copley's Dean Mudgett.

Since hearing of the Kleen closing, the hospital has used their own high capacity washer and dryer to keep extra clean linens on hand during the gap in time between their last delivery and when the trailer will be in use.

The hopeful hopes to enter into a new agreement by fall. Other hospitals have found new vendors.