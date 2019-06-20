Co-conspirators still under investigation in fatal shooting

Prosecutors say multiple subjects are still under investigation in the fatal shooting of a man last fall in Concord, Vermont.

Michael Pimental

The girlfriend of the victim, Michael Pimental, 37, has implicated her father and another man in the shooting. All three have been charged, along with a fourth man.

The Caledonian Record reports Thursday that federal prosecutors say there are a large number of un-indicted co-conspirators still under investigation in the case.

Federal prosecutors are seeking extra time because the investigation into Pimental's death has become intertwined with a drug investigation.

Last summer, the Vermont Drug Task Force began a drug investigation into Pimental, his girlfriend, her father, and others.

