Coast Guard holds joint ice rescue training in Burlington

The U.S. Coast Guard is participating in a first-of-its-kind joint training on Lake Champlain.

Multiple crews from New Jersey to Maine gathered in Burlington for ice rescue training.

Wednesday, they focused on reach techniques and using a shuttle board to bring victims to safety.

Officials say this is the first time the various crews from ice cutter ships have gotten together for a joint preparedness mission.

"We're trying to get different outlooks, different tactics, different experiences and different ways of teaching to incorporate this training and try and expand our knowledge and become better rescuers," said BMC John Murphy of the Coast Guard.

Although crews say they try to avoid going into the water during an actual emergency, with multiple layers on in the 34-degree Fahrenheit water in Lake Champlain on Wednesday, they said it felt warmer in the water than on land.