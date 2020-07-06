Coast Guard, local authorities ramp up boat checks over holiday weekend

The U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities conducted random boat checks over the holiday weekend to make sure people were safe on the water.

The ramped up enforcement is a part Operation Dry Water, a national initiative to cut down boating under the influence. Locally, the Coast Guard, Colchester Police and state game wardens were out on the water.

Coast Guard officials say the extra scrutiny is especially timely after several deaths on Lake Champlain last month. They say the checks are more about education and making sure boaters have all the right equipment than pure enforcement.

"We are just getting through the weeds and making sure everything is on there. We are here to educate the public. We are not trying to be the bad guys. We want get onboard and make sure you have everything that you need," said the Coast Guard's Thomas Barossi.

Officials say several warnings were given out but only one boating under the influence arrest was made.

As always if you are heading out on the water authorities say it's good to let people know your plan, and always check the weather.

