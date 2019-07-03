Coast Guard operation cracks down on boozing while boating

It's all hands on deck this weekend as the U.S. Coast Guard launches "Operation Dry Water," Federal, state and local authorities will be patrolling waters throughout the weekend, monitoring for irresponsible boozing while boating.

"There's nothing wrong with a drink afterwards, but on the water, that's a 'no, no,'" said Paul Leible, a Richmond sailboat owner.

"It's easy, we don't drive when we drink. We come back to the harbor. We're here and then we can have something to drink," said Gudrun Noetzold, a Barre boat owner.

The long-time boat owners have one golden rule for their crew -- protecting their loved ones is first priority. Sipping on sunshine is always second.

"You want to know what you're doing and that's not worth taking any risks," Noetzold said.

"Boating safety is paramount, and it's really the captain's responsibility of whatever boat we're on," Leible said.

The crackdown on cracking open too many on the water is a year-long, nationwide campaign, but enforcement and awareness revs up around the Fourth of July.

"Specifically, they're looking for boating under the influence. However, we will be looking for just safety. We'll be doing vessel safety inspections as well," said the Coast Guard's Christopher Batton. He says they're especially stern about life vests. "The same laws as driving your vehicle apply on the water as well. So it's a .08% alcohol blood content."

But that doesn't mean you can let anybody take the wheel as the designated driver. "Somebody who's under the influence, if they're directing somebody else on how to drive their boat, their vessel, they are effectively the operator of that vessel," Batton said.

And operating on the water produces it's own unique challenges. "The water's very different than being on land," Leible said. Being on the water, there's so many more variables than when you're in a car on land. The weather, the wind, the waves -- all that can change very, very quickly... the other thing that people don't realize is that being on the water for four hours produces the same type of delayed response in you, cognitive impairment, that drinking would do too."

At the end of the day, the Burlington boating community says they've got each other's bows. "You watch out for your own crew and safety, but you also watch out for other boats,"

Leible said.

"Definitely people that are here, that have the boats here, they look out for each other," Noetzold said.