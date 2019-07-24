Coast Guard shows off new search and rescue vessel

The U.S. Coast Guard is showing off its new search and rescue boat on Lake Champlain. Our Christina Guessferd went to find out why they say such a powerhouse boat is needed on the lake.

The Coast Guard has been trying to get one of these 45-foot vessels for years and now it's finally here. It's one of 174 like it in the United States.

Before it arrived last week, the Coast Guard only had two 29-foot boats, and the size of them could be limiting.

Now, the new boat packed with life-saving technology and crew comforts is ready to hit the water.

"We take a lot of people out," said Suzanne Johnson of Healing Winds Vermont. "We took 595 people out last summer, so we are in and out of this slip a lot."

Which means Johnson needs to know she can get help on the water if she needs it.

"This boat is pretty heavy," Johnson said.

A 39-foot sailboat so heavy, it was too big for the Coast Guard to tow it back to shore until now.

"This is our biggest response asset that we've had so far and we're very excited for it," Petty Ofc. Anthony Sanabria said.

A 45-foot vessel with a range of 250 nautical miles, capable of operating in 10-foot waves and 30-knot winds. The Coast Guard's other two 29-foot boats can only operate in 6-foot waves.

"People here know that this lake-- the weather can change here very quickly, so it just is another great tool that we have to help the public here," Sanabria said. "If anybody's in distress or in need of help out on the water in adverse weather conditions, the 45-foot response boat is going to severely quicken our response time."

"This lake is huge. It's eight miles across to New York and 56 miles long, so that's a lot of area for the Coast Guard to cover. And with this beautiful big boat, they can get there fast," Johnson said.

And on Lake Champlain in the fall, Coast Guard officials say that efficiency can make the difference between life and death. Another addition-- infrared technology-- can identify individuals who have gone overboard. Plus, a cut-out on the deck makes it much easier to pull people from the water.

For sailors like Johnson, that extra security is exciting.

"It's really nice to have some towing on this lake because it's been a long time coming," Johnson said.

The vessel is currently operational, meaning it can help someone in distress if the situation arises, but otherwise, you probably won't see it on the water for another month as the crew here continues training.