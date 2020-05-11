Coast Guard taps cellphone location data to speed searches

The U.S. Coast Guard is tapping into cellphone location data to provide a new tool for helping distressed boaters.

The voluntary i911 program lets the Coast Guard use mariners' cellphones to help rescue crews to locate them faster. The software is a free service for all first responders, including the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard’s Northeast center was the first to test the system and it expanded on March 20 to all Coast Guard command centers across the country.

