A retired Coast Guard officer from St. Johnsbury has announced his candidacy for a Caledonia County Senate seat.

James Nagle says he is running as a Republican for one of two Caledonia County seats currently occupied by Senators Joe Benning, R-Caledonia County and Jane Kitchel, D-Caledonia County.

Nagle says he is a lifelong Vermonter who served in the Coast Guard for about 30 years. Since retiring in 2008 he has run a private marine surveying business in Lyndon.