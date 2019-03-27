Coast Guard warns of weakening ice on Lake Champlain

We have some beautiful weather going on, bright sun, blue skies and gorgeous views out across Lake Champlain.

And while many of us have been walking and even biking out on the ice on Lake Champlain, the ice is getting weak, and it's just going to be getting weaker.

"So you'll start seeing this cloudy ice like we're seeing here. We call it candle ice. It's pretty much the most dangerous ice you can walk on. It's brittle and it's very unpredictable," said Erik Dahl of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Even though nights have been very cold, the ice is already unstable and will only be getting worse.

Watch the video for the full story.