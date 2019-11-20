Cobb targets Stefanik in Plattsburgh appearance

The race for Congress in northern New York is heating up since Republican incumbent Elise Stefanik has been in the spotlight at the impeachment hearings. Her Democratic opponent Tedra Cobb was in Plattsburgh Wednesday campaigning and touting her new-found national popularity.

A room full of Plattsburgh supporters welcomed Tedra Cobb Wednesday. "Right now, Washington is dysfunctional and it's not helping our region, and Elise Stefanik is part of the problem," Cobb told the crowd.

Cobb appeared much more confident in herself and her campaign compared to her first run in 2018. She spoke about the need for health care in New York's 21st Congressional District, broadband, education and convincing North Country kids to move back to live where they grew up.

"We will keep getting the same results if we keep sending the same people back," Cobb said.

Cobb has recently gained attention around the country in response to Republican Elise Stefanik's roll in the impeachment hearings. Over the weekend she says she racked up over a million dollars in support -- mostly coming from out of state -- including donations from well-known celebrities. Cobb defended the support from afar, saying it's not the same as taking super PAC donations. "There is a very big difference between corporate money and people money. The average donation that we have received is in the $25, the hundred dollars," she said.

SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor Harvey Schantz says the 21st district race is in a national spotlight, and while he's never seen this number of donations come in so fast, it's not uncommon. "A Congressional seat is a mix. It's a locally elected official but it's also a nationally elected legislator," Schantz said.

He says with all eyes on the impeachment hearing and the role Stefanik is playing, it's becoming a key battleground race. "People across the whole country have been focusing on the intelligence committee and they've been focusing on how can we change the Congress in a way that benefits our party," Schantz said.

With Cobb getting attention -- and funding -- from Democrats nationwide, it allows her to change the way she runs her campaign, including hiring more staff and having more stops on the campaign trail.

Schantz says the recent attention on the race makes the outcome unpredictable. "With a high-profile race, that adds to the uncertainty of the outcome because now there is more money pouring in, there's more scrutiny, and more media coverage of what's going on," he said.

Stefanik's campaign in a statement Wednesday criticized those out of state donations saying, "Taxin' Tedra had the opportunity to denounce the description of her Hollywood campaign donor Rosie O'Donnell and liberal George Conway as ' trash,' and to return millions in tainted campaign contributions, but she refused."

Despite Cobb's recent fundraising success, Stefanik's team points to pundits who predict that Stefanik's seat is not vulnerable.