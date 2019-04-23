Coe-Brown student wins Congressional Art Competition in NH

A student at New Hampshire's Coe-Brown Northwood Academy has won her district's Congressional Art Competition.

Fiona O'Shea painting, titled "Noah's Flood," will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol, and she has been invited to attend a reception in June to view it in person.

New Hampshire U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster announced the winner for her district on Monday night. She says she was incredibly impressed by the more than 80 pieces of art that were submitted.

The contest began in 1982 to provide members of Congress with an opportunity to encourage the artistic talents of their young constituents.

