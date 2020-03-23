Cog Railway comes to the aid of injured hiker

A hiker descending Mount Washington who fell about 200 feet and got hurt was rescued with the help of the Cog Railway train that takes visitors up and down the summit during tourism season.

New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers said 35-year-old Ashley Furness was with a companion on Sunday afternoon when she slipped and fell, striking several rocks. She was descending along the railway tracks and was about 2 miles up from the railway station.

Rescuers hoisted her up to the train, which brought her down to the base and a waiting ambulance.

