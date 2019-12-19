Cohen takes Vermont Supreme Court oath

Vermont has a new Justice on the Supreme Court. William Cohen took the oath in Rutland Thursday afternoon.

In front of a packed Rutland courtroom, Judge William Cohen took an oath for his new role -- Vermont Supreme Court Justice.

"It's now time to move on. I will miss so much about being a trial judge but look forward to this new adventure," Cohen said.

Cohen is a Rutland native who graduated from the Vermont Law School. He started as an attorney in Rutland and has been serving as a trial Judge in Rutland and Bennington Counties for the last 20 years. That's why he wanted to have the ceremony in Rutland instead of Montpelier.

"It's great to have it here. The governor was gracious enough to give me the choice," he said.

Former Governor Howard Dean -- a Democrat -- first appointed Cohen to the bench. Republican Gov. Phil Scott says he is well qualified for the high court. "I have no doubt that judge Cohen has the experience temperament and management skills to fit in and excel in his new role," Scott said.

Friends, family and colleagues attended the ceremony, including Bennington County State's Attorney Erica Marthage. "I think anyone who knows you or has practiced with you has a fair amount of pride that you are actually going to the Vermont Supreme Court," she said.

And Cohen admits he has big shoes to fill replacing former associate justice Marilyn Skoglund who retired in September. "She was a great justice. She provided a lot of balance to the court and her presence is going to be missed," he said.

Cohen's message to Vermonters -- he will always keep their best interests in mind. "I'll do the best job that I can for them," he said.

