Colchester Causeway closed for repairs

The Colchester Causeway is officially closed as crews are working on big repairs.

This comes after a storm last year caused washouts. Officials say high lake level and strong winds caused the damage and strong water this past spring caused more issues.

FEMA came to investigate and the state stepped up to make emergency repairs.

Those have kept it open for two summers now.

But town leaders say they're wearing out.

The fixes won't come cheap at nearly $2 million in all. The feds are bearing the brunt of that and the state is pitching in too.

Colchester residents are on the hook for $100,000.

Officials say the low water levels around this time will allow for better working conditions.