Colchester Center, Malletts Bay Fire departments to merge

The Town of Colchester has a new fire chief - Stephen Bourgeois.

The fire departments convinced the select board that the lack of volunteers was impacting the community.

In the merge, the select board will continue to fund the fire districts.

They will merge together with a single fire chief and will continue to receive town tax money.

The combined departments will have two paid firefighters and volunteer staff.

"There's a lot of stuff that has to happen behind the scenes," New Colchester Fire Chief Stephen Bourgeois said. "We're going from two departments to one department centralizing records management, programs, emergency response programs, dispatch issues. It's a big step for the town of Colchester and I'm looking forward to getting started on it."

The contract with Saint Michael's College will continue.

Bourgeois says there's still a lot of things left to do behind the scenes before the merger becomes official on July 1st.