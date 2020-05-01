Colchester Police need help identifying man that broke into deli

Police are looking for a man who broke into a deli in Colchester.

It happened at the Triple M Deli on Heinberg drive at around 2 AM on April 20th.

Investigators say the man took a large number of tobacco products and then fled the store in a light-colored pickup truck.

Police say the truck is either a Dodge Ram or a Toyota Tundra.

Colchester Police don't have a detailed description but hope someone can help them solve this case.

"So we know it's a white male, we can't give very much description other than that, he is, a taller male so approximately, probably over six feet tall," Colchester Police Department Det. Jesse Treier said.

If you have any information, call Colchester police at (802) 264-5556.