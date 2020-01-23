Colchester to consolidate three fire squads

Three different organizations that fight fires in Colchester are becoming one big department and paid firefighters are being added to the list of those on-call for emergencies.

We're told Colchester Center Volunteer Fire Company, Malletts Bay Fire Department, and Saint Michael's College Fire and Rescue all respond in the Town of Colchester. Come July, all three will be operating under a town-wide department.

The consolidation comes with a budget for volunteer and paid firefighters and people, equipment and buildings will be paid for through Colchester property taxes.

According to Colchester town leaders, adding paid firefighters will help fix a dangerous situation, a gap in coverage during the day.

There will be a meeting about these changes next Tuesday.