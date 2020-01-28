Colchester community to discuss recent change in fire services

The Colchester community will be getting together to discuss a recent change in fire services Tuesday.

We told you last week about the decision for Colchester's three volunteer fire departments to combine into one big department.

Town leaders say the consolidation will help the community out and improve response time, by filling a gap in day coverage.

But some say they are worried about what the changes will mean for staff.

The selectboard will update everyone Tuesday night starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Colchester Town Hall.