Colchester considers options for aging schools

Vermont schools are facing infrastructure challenges. As buildings age, school districts are grappling with how to modernize buildings without putting too much strain on taxpayers. Our Cat Viglienzoni looks at options they're considering in Colchester.

Both of Colchester's elementary schools were built in the 1950s and are starting to show their age. They're also a bit too small. So, now, the community is faced with two options.

Porters Point School and Union Memorial School both have 200-plus kindergarteners through second-graders. Now, the school board is trying to figure out whether it makes sense to renovate the older buildings or build a brand new school for all students to attend.

"We really do care about each and every student and that individual learner and making it feel like our schools are home to them," said Amy Minor, the superintendent of Colchester schools.

Minor says they're still in the early stages. No price tags have been set. No plan has been chosen. But she says they know space and class sizes are getting challenging. Some teachers are doubling up in classrooms. And multipurpose areas have too much going on between the cafeteria, gym and more.

"If we were to renovate, one of the components we would be looking to achieve would be an actual gym for both Porters and Union," Minor said.

If they end up building a new school, it would likely be on land right next to the high school. Whichever option they end up choosing, they want to move the district's preschool to the same place as the kindergarten. It's currently at Malletts Bay School with the third- through fifth-graders because that was where they had space.

"Colchester School District has been great," said Christen Brawley, a Colchester mom.

On two ends of town, the elementary schools right now serve different sections. A mom WCAX News spoke with says changing that might not be a bad idea.

"The buildings are old and it would be nice to see the school centralized in one location," Brawley said. "I feel like being in Colchester, you're in two separate towns with the elementary schools."

Minor says this year is going to be a research year while they figure out the specifics of both options, and then they plan to hold public meetings to hear from the community.