Colchester fire under investigation, no one hurt

Investigators are trying to find out what sparked a fire at a home in Colchester.

It happened here on Farnsworth road at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters say a Vermont Gas employee was driving by, spotted smoke, and called 911.

No one was inside the home.

Crews from all over showed up, including Mallets Bay, Colchester Center, Saint Michael's College Fire and Rescue, Williston, Georgia, Essex, Grand Isle, South Hero Fire Departments, and Vermont Air National Guard.

"The challenge with this fire was that it was an older building, plaster, and lath," Assistant Colchester Fire Chief Bruce Palmer said. "It was in the walls and the attic space. Just a difficult time. It was over a stairwell as we didn't have great access to the attic area."