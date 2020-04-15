Colchester food shelf sees jump in new clients

The Colchester Community Food Shelf is busier than ever.

They now serve well over 100 families a week. Usually, it's about 90.

Volunteers say they got 15 new clients in the last two weeks.

In order to keep everyone safe, they've switched to a drive-thru system on Wednesdays from 12-6 p.m.

They rely heavily on help from businesses and donors.

"Mostly donations. We do buy some paper products. We buy some from Costco, we buy a lot from the Vermont Food Bank we get for cents on the dollar which is excellent, but we get a lot of donations which is extremely helpful," said Kareen Perry of the Colchester Community Food Shelf.

Anyone in Colchester can use the Community Food Shelf. Just call ahead so they can plan.