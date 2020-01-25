Colchester man arrested after leading police on two car chases

Police say a Colchester man that led officer on two separate pursuits, was arrested early Saturday morning on North Ave. in Burlington.

Paul Macleod, 53 is facing charges of aggravated assault, gross negligent operation, and attempting to elude.

Essex Police responded to the Hannaford parking lot in Essex for a report of an assault just after midnight on Saturday. When an officer arrived, they saw a vehicle driving directly toward a pedestrian, who was later identified as the victim of the assault. The same officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the Macleod fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Trax.

The officer reached speeds of over 80 mph, but ended the pursuit after learning the suspect could be identified.

Macleod was then spotted by Colchester Police, and another pursuit ensued. The vehicle was eventually stopped on North Ave. in Burlington.

Mcleod was held for lack of $10,000 bail. The investigation is still on-going.