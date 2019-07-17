Colchester man arrested after police chase

A Colchester man faces charges after allegedly leading police on a chase Tuesday in Georgia.

Bernard Wells

Police say it started when they responded around 7:15 p.m. to a reported drunk driver in the area of Mill River Road in St. Albans. They say Bernard Wells, 48, would not pull over and led officers on a chase to Robert Newton Road in Georgia, where he crashed and tried to make a run for it.

Officers eventually arrested Wells. He faces charges including DUI, eluding police and unlawful restraint. They say a passenger in the car was not hurt but Wells wouldn't let her out.