Colchester man arrested following high speed chase

COLCHESTER, Vt (WCAX) - A Colchester man wanted on an array of charges is in jail after a Friday afternoon chase.
Multiple agencies including the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations had been attempting to locate 37-year-old Jason Blow.
He was wanted in relation to an investigation regarding a runaway teen in Georgia.
Police found Blow in a truck Friday afternoon. He took off as police moved in and began a high speed pursuit.
Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies were able to locate Blow's abandoned truck.
K9 units found Blow hidden in a wooded area shortly after.
He faces a number of charges, including Aggravated Sexual Assault, Felony Unlawful Restraint, and four others.
Blow is lodged at the Northwest Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail.