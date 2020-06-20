Colchester man arrested following high speed chase

A Colchester man wanted on an array of charges is in jail after a Friday afternoon chase.

Multiple agencies including the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations had been attempting to locate 37-year-old Jason Blow.

He was wanted in relation to an investigation regarding a runaway teen in Georgia.

Police found Blow in a truck Friday afternoon. He took off as police moved in and began a high speed pursuit.

Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies were able to locate Blow's abandoned truck.

K9 units found Blow hidden in a wooded area shortly after.

He faces a number of charges, including Aggravated Sexual Assault, Felony Unlawful Restraint, and four others.

Blow is lodged at the Northwest Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail.

