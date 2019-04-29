Colchester man indicted for shooting migratory birds

A Colchester man has been indicted on federal charges for illegally shooting migratory birds and gun violations.

The United States Attorney's office in Vermont says Jeremiah Ruhl, 43, killed a crow and woodcock without a license and was also in possession of a turkey vulture. All three birds are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Authorities say as a felon, Ruhl was also charged with illegal possession of a shotgun and rifle ammunition.

He faces a maximum of ten years in prison and $250,000 for the weapons charges, and six months in prison and a $5,000 fine for each of the three migratory counts.

Ruhl pleaded not guilty Friday to all the charges. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.