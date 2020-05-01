Colchester man pleads not guilty in deadly hit-and-run

A Colchester man on Friday pleaded not guilty to a hit-and-run that killed a woman who was walking her dog.

Regon Lowe

Regon Lowe, 21, says when traveling down Hanna Road in Highgate Thursday morning, he lost control of his vehicle.

Witnesses told police the car hit the soft shoulder of the road, overcorrected and hit Wendy Lambert, 57, of Highgate, and then took off.

Lambert and her dog were killed.

Lowe told police he did not realize he hit someone and that he may have fallen asleep at the wheel.

"The scenario set out in the affidavit shows that this was pretty egregious both in the negligent operation charge and the leaving the scene," Franklin County State's Attorney Jim Hughes said.

Lowe was released on a number of conditions including that he not drive.