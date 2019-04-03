Vermont man sentenced for deer poaching

A Colchester man will pay $3,500 along with other penalties for deer poaching last fall.

Authorities say Hugh Delibac, 52, admitted to a series of violations in December in the Mad River Valley, including hunting on posted land in Waitsfield and also shooting from the road in Warren after legal hunting hours.

After getting a tip from the public, officials say game wardens got a search warrant and found physical and DNA evidence in Delibac's home and pickup truck linking him to both incidents.

As part of his sentencing, Delibac will not be able to hunt or fish in Vermont and 45 other states for three years. He must also attend a hunter remedial ethics course.