Colchester man sentenced in 2 bank robberies

The U.S. Attorney's office says a Colchester man has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison for robbing two banks in St. Albans and South Burlington last year.

According to court records, Gregory Moody demanded cash from a teller at the TD Bank in St. Albans on March 22, 2019, and left with $2,500.

Federal prosecutors say days later, he stole an unoccupied minivan and drove to the Community Bank in South Burlington, where he demanded cash from a teller and was given $830.

The judge on Monday ordered the 39-year-old Moody to undergo three and half years of supervised release following his imprisonment and to pay back the banks.

