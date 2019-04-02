Colchester paraeducator arrested for child pornography

A paraeducator in Colchester is facing federal child pornography charges after authorities found more than 100 pictures on his computer.

Police Monday executed a search warrant at the Jericho home of Bradley Smith, 66. He allegedly told law enforcement that he possessed child pornography on his computer, that he had been interested in child pornography for "decades," and that he found images of child pornography to be sexually arousing.

Smith was a paraeducator in a first-grade classroom at Union Memorial School in Colchester.

He was released on conditions Monday and will be back in court April 16.