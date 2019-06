Police have identified the man who died Wednesday in Colchester after his car went off the road, and he's a member of our Channel 3 family.

Colchester police say Kyle Burkhard, 33, suffered a medical event before he went off the road on Heineberg Drive at about 8 p.m.

He was taken to the UVM Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Kyle worked several years ago behind the scenes at Channel 3. He was a director.

Kyle leaves behind a wife and son.