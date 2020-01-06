Colchester police searching for driver who damaged athletic field

Colchester police need your help finding the driver of a pickup truck they say damaged an athletic field at Colchester High School on Thanksgiving night.

The truck is described as light-colored, with an extended cab and a Tonneau cover on the bed.

Police say the truck caused deep tire tracks on the field. It was also seen on camera spinning around in the school's parking lot.

They don't yet know whether the irrigation system for the field is damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police in Colchester at 802-264-5555.