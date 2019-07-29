Colchester woman injured while cliff jumping back on her feet

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) A Colchester woman seriously injured while cliff jumping into Lake Champlain two weeks ago is back on her feet again after surgery.
Courtesy: Lynnette Davis
Twenty-year-old Kerrigan Davis stood up for the first time after her surgery. Her mother sent us a photo from the hospital Monday.
Davis shattered part of her spine when she hit the water after leaping into the lake from a 70-foot cliff in Niquette Bay State Park. She shared her story with WCAX to warn others about the dangers.
Her mom says there is still a long recovery road ahead but that Kerrigan is ready to take some steps.