Cold spring delays strawberries but now it's a bumper crop

A cool, damp spring has delayed the strawberry crop in parts of northern New England. But many Fourth of July revelers should be able to indulge in strawberry shortcake.

The season is about two to three weeks behind schedule.

Schartner Farms in North Conway, New Hampshire, opened their doors to picking on Tuesday - their latest ever start to the three-and-half week season.

The same goes for Berry Creek Farm in the northern Vermont town of Westfield which isn't opening for strawberry picking until Saturday, their latest start in their 26 years of operation.

Some of Hannaford Supermarkets' 181 stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and Massachusetts were still awaiting local berries as the Fourth of July arrived.

